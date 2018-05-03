Yolanda Adams Being Honored By National Museum Of African American Music

firstladyb.com

The National Museum of African American Music will honor Gospel music star, Yolanda Adams, at its fifth annual Celebration of Legends.

Other honorees include, Charlie Wilson, Nile Rodgers, Keb’ Mo’ and Monami Entertainment CEO Mona Scott-Young.

The Celebration of Legends benefits NMAAM’s various educational and community programs, including its Emerging Artist Series. The Nashville-based museum is set to open in 2019. For ticket information and gala updates, visit nmaam.org.