Yolanda Adams Being Honored By National Museum Of African American Music

Adams, who just received a Tony Award nomination, will be presented with the museum’s Rhapsody & Rhythm Award on May 31 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Other honorees include, Charlie Wilson, Nile Rodgers, Keb’ Mo’ and Monami Entertainment CEO Mona Scott-Young.

The Celebration of Legends benefits NMAAM’s various educational and community programs, including its Emerging Artist Series. The Nashville-based museum is set to open in 2019. For ticket information and gala updates, visit nmaam.org.