Marvin Sapp to be featured on TV One’s “Unsung”

The Belle Report

Ugospel – TV One’s longest-running and award-winning series, Unsung, will launch its eleventh season on a brand new night with a dynamic new line-up of music and stories of perseverance, determination and success told through first-hand accounts of the artists who experienced it. Beginning with a double-feature on Sunday, July 9, the series will profile Wyclef on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Jagged Edge at 10p.m. E.T.

Additionally, new episodes featuring Marvin Sapp, Switch, The Dramatics, Shanice, and Ice-T, airing in the show’s new Sunday time slot of 10p.m. ET, will highlight each performer’s rise to stardom while providing a glimpse into the lesser known challenges they endured behind the spotlight.

Airing, July 16th at 10p.m., Marvin Sapp, one of the most unique voices in Gospel music has been spreading Gospel through song for over three decades. His powerful mix of old-school sensibilities and new school swagger led him to dominate the Gospel charts in the 2000s with seven Top 10 hits including the #1 songs, “Never Wouldn’t Made It,” “The Best in Me,” and “My Testimony.” The Midwestern pastor’s music resonated beyond the pulpit, often being played on mainstream radio and even landing on the Billboard R & B and Hot 100 charts.

But Sapp’s faith would be tested on several occasions – from illness, to personal attacks, to the tragic death of his wife, MaLinda, to colon cancer. Insights from family and friends are provided by Kirk Franklin, Byron Cage, Donald Lawrence, Dorinda Clark Cole, Aundrae Ruseell, Tyrone DuBose and Fred Hammond.