KHVN understands that good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases (like heart disease and cancer), and promote your overall health. Here are some great healthy and easy dinner ideas for your family:



Chicken Caesar Salad

Shredded Chicken Tacos with Tomatoes and Grilled Corn



Black-Eyed Peas with Pork & Greens