Former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown Believes ‘The Church Is The Solution To Race Relations’

On July 7, 2016, five Dallas police officers were killed when a gunman ambushed them because he was angry over police shootings of black men.

Former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown inspired the nation with his response to the killing of his men.

In an interview Monday with CBN News, Brown shared how he was personally affected by the loss of the officers and how he felt God prepared him to help the nation heal.

“It made me realize that all things work together for the good of them that love the Lord, because my life, particularly my personal tragedies in my life, losing a partner, losing a brother, losing a son, prepared me to console these grieving families of these officers,” said Brown.

“It prepared me to console a city, a city of Dallas, and to be on the world stage and console many people who feel divided and frustrated about the state of affairs in our country.”

In a new book, Called to Rise, Brown writes about those deeply personal tragedies.

“His first partner on the job was killed in the line of duty; his younger brother was murdered by drug dealers; and during his first month as chief of police, his mentally ill son was killed by police after taking two other lives,” reads an excerpt from his book.

Brown also weighed in on a lawsuit filed against Black Lives Matter. A wounded officer filed the suit alleging that BLM and its leaders were responsible for last year’s ambush on law enforcement in Baton Rouge.

The July 17, 2016, attack by gunman Gavin Long claimed the lives of two police officers and a sheriff’s deputy and wounded two deputies and an officer.

“I understand that frustration from those families with Black Lives Matters,” said Brown.

“But I would say we have never been successful in significant changes through conflict or divisiveness. We’re always stronger where as a country when we can convene around compromise and understanding and listen to each other.”

“I don’t know if a lawsuit will help us listen to each other. We’re talking past each other. We’re entrenched in our positions and it’s not sustainable nor is it healthy in my opinion.”

He also shared his hope for healing the racial divide in America.

“I believe, as a person of faith, that the church is the solution to race relations,” he said.

“When we get to heaven there will be no color distinction, that God respects all persons, regardless of race.”

“I would just encourage those in the church, particularly of different persuasions, different ethnicities, to come together and be that example for the unsaved of how we reconcile around race.”

SOURCE: CBN News

Charlene Aaron