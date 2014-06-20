Would you like to be a Kurt Carr Singer?

Grammy Award winning recording artist Kurt Carr is looking to add two new voices to his acclaimed Kurt Carr Singers. In preparation of his forthcoming album, “Bless Somebody Else,” Carr is looking to bless two aspiring artists looking for an opportunity in Gospel Music by having them join his collective of singers.

“It’s been said that millennials don’t go to church and have drifted from God, but I don’t believe that is true. So, I have decided to search for two exceptionally-gifted millennial singers who have a serious desire to worship God in song,” said Carr.

The man behind hit songs like “In The Sanctuary,” “For Every Mountain,” “I’ve Seen Him Do It” and “God Blocked It” will kick off his KC Millennial Search starting Friday, March 23, 2018. Carr is looking to add two millennial-age singers ranging from age 21 to 30 years old-one male, one female-to his Kurt Carr Singers.

“I’ve never had open auditions, but God has impressed up my heart to bless two young people and give them to opportunity to work alongside my incredible singers and I on our upcoming CD, ‘Bless Somebody Else.’ So, I’m looking to add two young voices that I can groom, mentor and inspire to be the people and artists that God desires them to be,” shared Carr.

To submit, applicants must upload a video under two minutes long to YouTube singing one of the seven pre-selected songs to KurtCarrSingersSearch@gmail.com. Submissions must include full name, age, photograph, city of residence and contact information. All submissions must be emailed by Monday, May 1, 2018.

Songs on the pre-selected list for applicants to sing include:

“It’s a Good Day” (Kurt Carr Singers)

“I Never Lost My Praise” (Tramaine Hawkins)

“God Is A Healer” (Kurt Carr Singers)

“There Is A Name” (Byron Cage)

“I’ve Seen Him Do It” (Kurt Carr Singers)

“Something Happens” (Preashea Hilliard)

“Just The Way The Father Is” (Kurt Carr Singers)

Applicants are encouraged to share their video recordings on social media, tagging @TheKurtCarr on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtags #KCMillennialSearch and #KurtCarrSingers as well.