Wendy Williams invites the Clark Sisters to her show

Earlier this week, Williams mentioned Snoop Dogg’s recent success on the gospel charts, and wondered if the Clark Sisters were upset by it.

“If I were the Clark Sisters, would I be mad that Snoop got No. 1?” Wendy asked her audience.

“You know the Clark Sisters, they’ve been doing gospel forever. Have they gotten No. 1? Oh well, step up your game.”

After her comments went virial, gospel acts like Kim Burrell, Michelle Williams and even Kirk Franklin spoke out in defense of the group.

“I would be nothing without the CLARK SISTERS,” Franklin tweeted.

“I’m not even in the same category. I’m just now getting to where they started. Salute.”

Now it appears that Wendy is changing her tune, saying her comments were misunderstood — and that she’s not only a fan, but wants to bring the women on her show.

“Well apparently y’all are mad with me — or some of you — about some comments or the intent that I had when doing hot topics the other day and I mentioned the Clark Sisters,” she said in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“I didn’t mean anything bad about the Clark Sisters… I like the Clark Sisters.”

To be clear, The Clark Sisters, which are comprised of five sisters — Jacky Clark Chisholm, Denise Clark Bradford, Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Karen Clark Sheard— have never had a #1 album, but they have had #1 singles.

They also have two Grammy Awards and been been nominated seven times.

The group has yet to publicly accept Wendy’s invitation to appear on the show.