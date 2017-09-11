Virginia Chick-fil-A Opens Its Doors on Sunday For a Displaced Church Congregation To Worship

bcnn1.com

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sandston, Va., has agreed to open its doors on Sundays, but not for the reasons you’re thinking.



The fast food restaurant is allowing a displaced congregation from the White Oak Community Church to conduct its meetings inside the eatery until the group can find a more permanent solution, reports WTVR.

According to a series of Facebook posts they shared between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11, the White Oak Community Church arrived at their usual place of worship — a local Econo Lodge — only to be informed that the hotel could not host their weekly gatherings due to “building issues.”

“The only legal use of any of the spaces are for the Econo Lodge to conduct business,” the church initially informed its followers. “We obviously do not have church this morning.”

White Oak was allowed to remove its equipment and supplies from the Econo Lodge, but canceled the day’s activities until they could work out a solution. Later that evening during an emergency meeting, one of the church members called her boss at Chick-fil-A, who agreed to let White Oak temporarily use its space.

“They are NOT open for business,” the church clarified in a subsequent Facebook post. “They have simply agreed to let us use their space for worship this week.”

Lead pastor Dave Wilde, a veteran of the Marine Corps., also shared his appreciation for Chick-fil-A and its manager, sending a “huge thank you to Greg Williams and Chick-fil-A for graciously agreeing to host us next Sunday.”

SOURCE: Fox News