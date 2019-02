The Belle Report

On Thursday February 7th 2019, The Canton Spirituals received a proclamation from The Senate Of Mississippi & Senator John Horhn as well as a Lifetime Achievement Proclamation & Award from Governor Phil Bryant at the a Governor’s Arts Awards Of Mississippi. Congratulations!

Photo Credit: Harvey Watkins Jr.& The Canton Spirituals & Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson shares in the moment (compliments of artist)

Look for their New Release, “Hallelujah Anyhow” Coming soon in 2019.