Tasha Cobb Leonard’s new live album ‘Heart.Passion.Pursuit.: LIVE at Passion City Church’ releases everywhere November 2nd

Tonya Reeves & Michael Walker/UMeek Images

The Belle Report

The top-selling Gospel artist of the past year, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, offers her new live album Heart. Passion. Pursuit.: Live At Passion City Church, available for pre-order today.

This one-of-a-kind project is the essential collection for Tasha Cobbs Leonard fans. Capturing the dynamic energy and spontaneous worship of Tasha’s live performances, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.: Live At Passion City Church boasts over an hour of music and testimonies. Recorded this summer at Passion City Church in Atlanta, GA, Cobbs Leonard covers songs from her vast catalogue of music. Heart. Passion. Pursuit.: Live At Passion City Church brims with favorites including “Break Every Chain,” “I’m Getting Ready,” “For Your Glory,” “Fill Me Up,” “Gracefully Broken,” and much more. The Grammy Award winner also shares riveting stories about her life, her music and her ministry.

Consumers who pre-order the album today can instantly download two songs— “You Know My Name (Live)” and “Put A Praise On It (Live).” Fans who also pre-add on Apple Music or pre-save the album on Spotify will unlock exclusive access to watch the live “Break Every Chain” video.

Heart. Passion. Pursuit.: Live At Passion City serves as the perfect companion piece to Tasha’s upcoming Revival Tour. The 11-show Revival Tour will showcase many of the songs recorded on the new album. Cobbs Leonard will play 9 cities, kicking off November 1 at her sold-out show in Atlanta GA. The growing excitement for Tasha’s tour continues to increase as she sells out shows in Charlotte, New York and Baltimore.