State Fair Night of Gospel

We’re looking for the best gospel singers in Dallas / Fort Worth to perform at A Night Of Inspiration and Gospel Music at the State Fair of Texas on the Chevrolet main stage!
Submit a video of you or your group singing a gospel tune for a chance to share the stage with the likes of Fred Hammond and others on Oct. 11th!
Then vote on who should win!
Email your video link to khvn.heaven97@gmail.com
Submissions: 9/10 – 9/28
Voting: 10/1 – 10/5
Event Night: 10/11
Contest rules:
Only one submission per artist
Video must be no longer than 5 minutes
Contact information must be included with submission