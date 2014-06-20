State Fair Night of Gospel

We’re looking for the best gospel singers in Dallas / Fort Worth to perform at A Night Of Inspiration and Gospel Music at the State Fair of Texas on the Chevrolet main stage!

Submit a video of you or your group singing a gospel tune for a chance to share the stage with the likes of Fred Hammond and others on Oct. 11th!

Then vote on who should win!

Email your video link to khvn.heaven97@gmail.com

Submissions: 9/10 – 9/28

Voting: 10/1 – 10/5

Event Night: 10/11

Contest rules:

Only one submission per artist

Video must be no longer than 5 minutes

Contact information must be included with submission