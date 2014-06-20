New Single “Stand In Awe” from Ted Winn, CD drops September 1, 2017

thebellereport.com

Shanachie Entertainment has partnered with gospel artist Ted Winn’s Teddy’s Jamz label to release Ted’s inspiring new single, “Stand In Awe,” from his forthcoming CD of the same title set for release on September 1, 2017. Winn says of the song, “‘Stand In Awe’ is a song and lyric that we can all relate to. When we consider the universe, creation, grace or the small miracles we experience daily, each of us can say ‘I stand in awe.'” The release of the new album will enhance Shanachie’s growing involvement with gospel music, having had success with Kim Burrell, Luther Barnes, Vicki Yohe, Ann Nesby, Evelyn Turrentine-Agee, Take 6, LaShun Pace and the recently signed trio G.I. Shanachie has previously had Top 10 success at gospel radio, releasing two singles from Ted Winn’s debut solo album -“The Lifter” and “God Believes In You.”

As a singer, songwriter and publisher, Ted Winn has carved out a unique niche in the world of gospel music, coming on to the scene as one-half of the Stellar Award-winning/Dove award-winning duo Ted and Shari. The duo scored a recording contract with Neily Dickerson’s Church Howse Music label, scoring success with the hit “Come Ye Disconsolate,” which garnered them two Stellar Awards. Moving on to Word Records, they scored another Top 5 gospel radio hit with “Celebrate.”

The duo parted ways in order for both to pursue solo careers. Ted signed with Shanachie Entertainment and scored hits with “The Lifter” and “God Believes In You.” The new album will be Ted’s first since his 2009 debut Shanachie release, Balance. “We are very pleased to be able to continue our work with Ted,” says Shanachie General Manager Randall Grass, “Aside from being an excellent singer, he is an exceptional songwriter. The quality of songs he delivers will be greatly appreciated in the gospel world.”

“Stand In Awe”