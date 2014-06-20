Nationally syndicated Radio Personality Darlene McCoy releases new single “Even Me”

The Belle Report

(Atlanta, GA) – January 5, 2018 – Araxie Entertainment in partnership with The Marcell Williams Entertainment Agency, are proud to announce the release of Nationally Syndicated Radio Host and National Recording Artist, Actress and Author Darlene McCoy’s new single “Even Me.” The new single follows 2011’s “I Shall Live and Not Die.” Darlene’s inaugural self-titled debut album earned two Dove Award nominations and her single “Fallen In Love” landed on the platinum selling soundtrack of “Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” “Even Me” is available for purchase on all major digital retailers now.

According to Darlene, “Music is my first love. I’ve been in radio for 8 years building and learning the dynamics of ministering to people from the radio platform. I am very excited to have the chance to share my heart and soul with the world again through music!”

As a nationally syndicated radio host through Reach Media: Urban One Inc., the number-one Urban Media Specialist in the nation, Darlene’s syndication spans 46 affiliates 7-11pm EST Monday through Friday on The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy.

A trailblazer, Darlene is the first African-American female with her own night-time syndicated radio show. Beyond radio, as a national recording artist, Darlene’s first album released received critical acclaim and proved to be a Billboard breakthrough on the Urban Adult Contemporary charts reaching number 22. The album was nominated at the 39th GMA Dove Awards for the Urban Album of the Year, while the song, “Simply Because,” was nominated for Urban Recorded Song of the Year. Affectionally, known as the nation’s “Inspirational Girlfriend”, Darlene is known for her bold and broad approach to controversial topics. A spiritually centered individual, Darlene has an undeniable anointing and call to reach God’s listeners. “I understand my calling and my gift. Today, more than ever, people need encouragement and uplifting. It is important people know whatever they face they are not alone,” according to Darlene.