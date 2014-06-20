Koryn Hawthorne Celebrates First-time Nominations For Billboard Music Awards, Along with Wins at Stellar Awards and NAACP Image Awards

The Belle Report

Chart-topper Koryn Hawthorne continues to amass a series of firsts, garnering nods for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with triple nominations across all Gospel categories: Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album (Unstoppable), and Top Gospel Song (“Won’t He Do It”). Fresh off first-time wins at the Stellar Awards and NAACP Image Awards, the inspirational vocal phenom took home a Stellar Award for “Won’t He Do It” as Music Video of the Year (director: Casey Cross), and an Image Award for Unstoppable as Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary). Hawthorne also made her second consecutive appearance performing on the Stellar Awards main stage this year.

Hawthorne has celebrated a record-breaking year, by setting a new record for a female artist at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart for 41 weeks with her smash hit, “Won’t He Do It.” Additionally, she earned a #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart for her full-length debut album Unstoppable, won her first Dove Award, and garnered her first GRAMMY® nomination. In addition to releasing the single “Unstoppable” (feat. Lecrae) this year and performances on BET’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration and the Stellar Awards, Hawthorne continues a busy slate of performances on the road, which includes opening Kirk Franklin’s LONG LIVE LOVE Tour. Kicking off this summer on July 11th in Austin, TX, tickets are on sale now for the cross-country tour, which will hit over 25 cities and runs until August 15th.

She will also perform at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA on July 5th, at JoyFest in Charlotte, NC on May 25th, and at the 22nd Annual World Natural Hair Show, presented by Taliah Waajid Brands in Atlanta, GA on April 27th-28th.

Koryn Hawthorne says: “Won’t He Do It! I am honored for the Billboard Music Award nominations, and awards from the Stellars and NAACP. I’m so thankful to God for these blessings and using my voice to serve; this is a dream come true beyond anything I could’ve imagined! Thank you to all the fans, friends, and family for the love. I can’t wait to see you on the road this summer!

Catch Koryn Hawthorne performing at the 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, airing on Easter Sunday April 21st at 7 PM/6C on BET. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards airs on Wednesday May 1st at 8 PM/7C on NBC. For more information on tickets and performance dates, visit https://KorynHawthorne.com/ .

Photo compliments of cbnnews.com