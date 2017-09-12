Jemele Hill: ‘I deserved a suspension’

nypost.com

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill says she deserved to besuspended for getting too political on Twitter, according to a report.

The network had benched the “SportsCenter” host for two weeks Oct. 9 for a “second violation” of its social-media guidelines, according to a statement. The 41-year-old journalist said taking a timeout was for the best.

“I deserved a suspension,” Hill told TMZ. “I violated the policy. Going forward, we’ll be in a good, healthy place.”

ESPN did not specify her second strike — the one that got her the heave-ho — but her suspension came on the heels of an Oct. 8 tweet urging people to boycott Dallas Cowboys advertisers if they disagreed with team owner Jerry Jones’s critical stance on players who protest institutional racism by kneeling during the national anthem.

Hill said she does not believe the network is censoring her by punishing her for what she says on her personal Twitter account.

“I don’t feel suppressed. I love ESPN as much as ever. I am OK. I feel good,” she said.

She is expected to return to broadcast Monday.