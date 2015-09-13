G. I. New Radio Single “We Win” Finds Early Success at Radio and Rapidly Climbs The Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart

The Belle Report

Richmond, VA — After celebrating 20 weeks on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Top 10 Chart with their breakout hit single “Pray and Don’t Worry,” G.I. is doing it again with their new radio single “We Win.” It’s already hit Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Top 100 Chart and is rapidly climbing. The infectious worship ballad’s lyrics boast: “You’re the King, You are strong, You are mighty, and We Win!” Group member Branden Anderson says “I sat down at the piano one day and wrote this song from a place where I knew God had to come through. It seemed like I was losing on every side and every turn, But I decided to declare the enemy a liar. I sat down, asked God to lead me, and the music and lyrics came in about 10 minutes. I know this was God-ordained and that it will bless the masses. No matter what we encounter, “We Win!” We always win. Thanks be to God who causes us to win!” “We Win” is the second single from Gi’s forthcoming third studio album “Winning,” and will be immediately available when you pre-order the album. “Winning” hits stores worldwide September 15, 2017.