joy105.com

Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant:

Redefining Ministry with a 21st Century Approach

Philanthropist, author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Dr. Jamal Bryant is one of the most prolific and eloquent orators of our time! He is the pastor and founder of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Acclaimed the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal church in the denomination’s 200-year history, the congregation has expanded from 47 members, since its inception in 2000, to well over 10,000! A third-generation minister and exceptional visionary, Bryant is also seen and heard throughout the world via the Internet each Sunday, garnering more than 10,000 additional followers.

Known for his vocal and empowering stance on political and socio-economic issues, Dr. Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Studies from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon completing his undergraduate studies, he obtained a Master of Divinity Degree from Duke University. In 2005, Bryant obtained a Doctorate of Ministry Degree from The Graduate Theological Foundation while having the privilege of also taking courses at Oxford University.

Over the years, Jamal Bryant has developed an altruistic passion for faith and social justice. Highly sought after for his remarkable ability to reach broad-spectrum audiences, he has been the catalyst for empowering others spiritually, academically, financially, and socially. In recent years, Dr. Bryant has played a pivotal role in the fight for justice. Among many examples, is the notorious Trayvon Martin case. Dr. Bryant helped to spread the word about the injustices surrounding the case by leading several peaceful protests on behalf of the 17-year old Miami native’s family. He also served as a spiritual advisor to Trayvon’s parents during the highly-publicized trial.

Additionally in March 2012, Dr. Bryant along with congressmen, state legislators and civil rights activists participated in the Selma-to-Montgomery commemorative march. And in August 2013, he was one of few selected speakers for the event which marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington. Bryant addressed a hopeful, yet reflective audience on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

In 2012, Bryant conceptualized and hosted the first-ever, three-day social and political activist Code Red Conference in Baltimore, Maryland. During this city-wide, voter registration event, an unprecedented 1 million men and women became first-time registered voters. As well, Bryant assisted in facilitating the re-election of President Barack Obama by orchestrating Code Red Capital Campaign Centers at churches and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation to promote voter registration and education.

Dr. Bryant was also the visionary and organizer of the 2011 Power Summit where he galvanized pastors from leading mega congregations nationwide along with community leaders and minority business owners to initiate a 7-point-plan devoted to re-investing in their communities. Topping the list of objectives were employment, education, healthcare and housing. For 25 years, Dr. Bryant has consciously and consistently spearheaded programs aimed toward developing strong leaders, empowering the economically disadvantaged, and spreading the Gospel.

A well-respected business man and entrepreneur, Jamal Bryant has a diverse portfolio of clients, sponsors and consultants. He has developed strong alliances with retailers such as WalMart, Burlington Coat Factory and Dunkin Donuts franchises. In addition, Bryant has fostered long-term relationships with top executives at Radio One, Inc., TV One, BET, The Ray Lewis Foundation, Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Clear Channel and countless others.

Although Bryant is known for his work around the globe, he is making a tremendous impact in his state and community with the help of faithful members and leaders at his ministry. Through Empowerment Temple Economic Development Coalition, the church’s community outreach component, classes are offered to help members and nonmembers alike start their own businesses, become homeowners, gain health insurance, complete their education and attend college. As the ministry’s founder, Bryant manages the day-to-day operations for a staff of nearly 250. Some departments include Human Resources, Finance, IT, Public Relations, Media Production, Television. He is also supported by more than 50 in-reach and outreach ministers.

An avid reader and world traveler, Jamal Bryant is a man on a mission. Blessed with charismatic charm, peppered with humor, his messages are both inspirational and life changing. Referred to by some as the 21st Century Frederick Douglass, he has captivated audiences the world over.

Whether hosting a fire-side chat with grass-root leaders or responding to crisis at a press conference, Dr, Bryant is poised to impact the world!

Unconventional in approach, and meticulously linked through social media networks and technology, Dr. Bryant is able to compassionately connect with audiences young and old from every walk of life. One of the most sought after motivational speakers in the country, Jamal Bryant leaves no stone unturned.

A trailblazer in every sense of the word, Dr. Bryant is the father of five beautiful daughters, and resides in his hometown, Baltimore, Maryland.