Angela Bassett Is Now Dr. Angela Bassett After Receiving Honorary Degree From Her Alma Mater Yale

It’s Dr. Angela Bassett to you.

The Black Panther actress received an honorary degree from Yale on Monday, her third degree from the school, during the prestigious university’s commencement ceremony.

Bassett shared a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Hey everybody, you good? My heart is full! God blessed me REAL good! Thank you @yale for this blessed honor!”

The actress pursued African American Studies at the Connecticut university, before going on to study at the School of Drama.

The actress is one of ten honorees receiving a degree from the university. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Elizabeth Alexander, and Willie Ruff are just a few of the 2018 honorees.

Vice President for Communications Eileen O’Connor told the Yale Daily News, “We are absolutely thrilled to honor the ten honorants. They are all deserving of the degrees and [were chosen] through a process of careful selection, and we’re really excited to have them here to celebrate the graduation of the class of 2018.”

Congrats, Dr. Bassett!