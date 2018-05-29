ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet

ABC has decided to cancel Roseanne, multiple outlets reported Monday. The news comes after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist “joke” at former aide to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett. Wanda Sykes had already announced her exit from the show on Tuesday morning.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote on Twitter late Monday night. She’s since deleted the tweet and quit the social media platform.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

