Vashawn Follows Number 1 Song With ‘God Will Take Care of Me’

The Belle Report

(Nashville, TN) — Hot off the heels of his Number 1 single “Joy,” which is enjoying its 6th consecutive week at the top of the chart, VaShawn Mitchell introduces his second single, “God Will Take Care Of Me.” Offering a vintage feel, Mitchell harkens to a classic gospel vibe on “God Will Take Care Of Me” that is both significant and relevant.

Featuring prominent Chicago vocalist Neicy Robertson, “God Will Take Care Of Me” offers a resonant sound that is perfectly suited for Sunday Mornings. Proving the tried and true sounds of gospel music are timeless, Mitchell gives listeners something for the ages.

In conjunction with the distribution of the song to radio, Mitchell released a companion lyric video that is available today on VEVO/YouTube.

Mitchell is a multiple award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee. Considered one of the top artists of his genre, his current album, “Secret Place: Live In South Africa” debuted at Number 1 when it was released and has elevated the standard of Gospel music. He continues to maintain a vigorous schedule with performances and appearances throughout the summer. Mitchell will give a special performance of “God Will Take Care of You” at the BMI Songwriters Showcase at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) IMMERSE conference next week.