Tyler Perry Encourages Fans to Use God-Given Gifts to Change Their Life and the World In New Year of 2017

christianpost.com

‘I couldn’t help but to think about all of us who have gifts inside of us that are tucked away and hidden. Gifts that we have never used, gifts that have been given by God, gifts that are special, gifts that can not only change your life but the world,” Perry wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

“Yet we leave them hidden, tucked away in the corners of our souls. As you leave 2016 and enter into 2017, why not commit to searching your soul for all of your gifts, even the hidden ones, and begin to use them, no matter what people say, no matter who judges you for it and no matter what people think?”

The screenwriter, director, producer and actor with successful theatrical and film productions, went on to encourage people to use their gifts to impact others.

“Use the gifts that God has given you to help spread some hope and love and joy to this world. Boy, do we need it,” he wrote before extending well wishes to fans for the Christmas holiday. “Merry CHRISTmas and a Happy New Year to you all. Thank you for an amazing 2016.”

Perry became a father to his first child on Nov. 30, 2014. And before his son was born, the entertainment mogul admitted that he struggled to find happiness during the Christmas season since his mother died in December 2009.