Prayers go out for Coco Brother

joy105.com

We are asking for prayers for Coco Brother (Corey Condrey) and family. Corey was in a near fatal car accident (head on collision)! His wife Joann is keeping us current with his health status via periscope. She states that Corey is decreeing a speedy recovery though it’s opposite of what the doctors are saying. Let’s keep him and his family in your prayers! He has often stood with many let’s rally up the same support during his time of need!