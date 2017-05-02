Kobe Bryant Gives Jordan Edwards’ Brother Special Birthday Surprise

blackchrisitannews.com
Less than a month after the fatal police shooting of unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, Kobe Bryant is sending a special message to the late teen’s family.
On Tuesday, TMZ reported, the retired NBA All-Star surprised Jordan’s brother Kevon ― who was in the car when Jordan was killed ― with a special phone call for his birthday and sent two pairs of his signature Nike sneakers, along with an autographed Los Angeles Lakers jersey that read: “To Kevon, Do epic things! God bless. Much love!”
Jordan was killed on April 29, when police in Balch Springs, Texas, responded to reports of underage drinking at a local house party and several teens fled the area, according to reports. Jordan died of a single rifle wound to the head after former officer Roy Oliver opened fire on a car the high school freshman and three other teens were riding in.
The incident led Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber to fire Oliver, and the police chief admitted he initially “misspoke” when he said the car was moving “aggressively” toward police when they fired at it multiple times. Dallas County prosecutors have since charged Oliver with murder in connection with the shooting.
Following Bryant’s gesture, Edwards family attorney S. Lee Merritt gave the NBA great a shoutout on Twitter by sharing photos of Kevon’s new birthday gifts: