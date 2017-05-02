Kobe Bryant Gives Jordan Edwards’ Brother Special Birthday Surprise

blackchrisitannews.com

Less than a month after the fatal police shooting of unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, Kobe Bryant is sending a special message to the late teen’s family.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported, the retired NBA All-Star surprised Jordan’s brother Kevon ― who was in the car when Jordan was killed ― with a special phone call for his birthday and sent two pairs of his signature Nike sneakers, along with an autographed Los Angeles Lakers jersey that read: “To Kevon, Do epic things! God bless. Much love!”

Jordan was killed on April 29, when police in Balch Springs, Texas, responded to reports of underage drinking at a local house party and several teens fled the area, according to reports. Jordan died of a single rifle wound to the head after former officer Roy Oliver opened fire on a car the high school freshman and three other teens were riding in.