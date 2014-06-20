Jekalyn Carr Announces and Reveals Cover Art For New Book, You Will Win

thebellereport.com

Gospel music’s reigning princess, Jekalyn Carr, has been captivating audiences with her dynamic and soul-stirring performances for the greater part of her teenage years. Her musical career, catapulted by songs such as “Greater Is Coming” and “You’re Bigger,” has found her on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, and in front of thousands. Her music has also found Carr on top of the charts. 2016’s “You’re Bigger,” reached #1 on Billboard’s digital and airplay charts, simultaneously, and her album, The Life Project, also reached the coveted top spot on its respective Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

Despite her young age, Carr has become known as one of the most powerful and passionate voices of this generation. In addition to her singing, she is also known as a dynamic and prolific preacher. In fact, before she ever embarked upon a career in music, Carr acknowledged the apparent call on her life to preach the Gospel. She was called to preach and speak into the lives of others at a very early age, and she did so at churches, colleges, conventions, and various organizations. This calling is still evident as she routinely preaches and exhorts between and during songs in her concert appearances.

While out traveling the world, and ministering to the masses, Carr has sensed a strong desire among God’s people, for the tools necessary to live victoriously, in Christ. To that end, she felt compelled to create a resource that would provide Biblical and relevant insight for believers, titled You Will Win: Inspirational Strategies To Help You Overcome. You Will Win is a collection of Carr’s most poignant and powerful sermons, delivered over theyears, as well as riveting exhortations, inspirational messages, pointers and strategies designed to promote a victorious life, in Christ.

Included in the book is Carr’s very first sermon, entitled “God Is Interrupting The Plan Of The Enemy.” The sermon, just as powerful today as it was when she first delivered it at the age of 13, went viral when first uploaded onto You Tube, and instantly launched her preaching career, with countless requests pouring in for her travel with the messages that God had given to her. Another one of Carr’s sermons found in the book is the popular and powerful, “You Won’t See The Rain.”

Following is an excerpt from the book, and an example of the motivation and inspiration that it offers:

“Your victory is not dependent on how much you have, but on how you use what you have.

You have to keep imagining…

You have to keep envisioning…

You have to keep growing…

God is breaking protocol for YOU!”

You Will Win is Carr’s first book, and will be available later this year. Carr is excited about this new door that God has opened for her to walk through and reach even more of His people.