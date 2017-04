School districts across North Texas are giving students a head start on education with the launch of early Pre-K Enrollment Week April 3 – 8, 2017. In Dallas County today, 34,000 eligible 3- and 4-year-olds are not enrolled in public Pre-K or Head Start. Last year 9 districts participated and over 140 partners; this year 13 districts are participating and working together to raise awareness.

Click here to find out more