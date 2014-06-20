Worship Arts Minister and Educator CHAD BRAWLEY Releases Debut Album THE WE WORSHIP PROJECT

The Belle Report

Houston, TX — Worship Arts Minister and Educator Chad Brawley releases his debut album THE WE WORSHIP PROJECT on his indie label/production company CKBMusik. THE WE WORSHIP PROJECT is Brawley’s impassioned contribution of theologically sound music for personal and corporate worship.

THE WE WORSHIP PROJECT includes Brawley’s pure and passionate worship anthem “Greater” featuring vocalist Daniel Johnson, the vibrant praise song “Grace”, and “The Hymn Medley” which is a mix of classic and best loved Sunday morning hymns – “Draw Me Nearer”, “There’s Something About That Name” and “I Know It Was The Blood”.

Brawley commissioned Grammy® nominated producers Terence Vaughn and Cedric Smith to co-produce and added guest appearances from some of Gospel’s most elite singers – James Simond, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx (of the Kurt Carr Singers), Minon Sarten and Cheryl Fortune. The album is available now for download on all digital music outlets.

Brawley is a Music and Ministry Consultant, Speaker, Educator, Musician, Songwriter, Arts Director, Influential Mentor and the Director of Worship Arts at The Luke Church in Humble, TX. He is experience and passionate about cultivating multicultural and intergenerational ministries, as well as building and expanding church music ministries. Brawley is available for workshops and clinics and can be booked to minister in song for weekly Worship services.