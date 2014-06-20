Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ has died at the age of 81.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mandela family spokesman‚ Victor Dlamini‚ said: “She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”