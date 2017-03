blackchristiannews.com

After Harriet Tubman, famed conductor of the Underground Railroad, rescued dozens of people from slavery and served in the Civil War, she settled down in the small city of Auburn in upstate New York and continued a life of service. The National Park Service recently made her property a national park, celebrating the later chapters of her life. NewsHour Weekend’s Megan Thompson reports.

SOURCE: PBS

Megan Thompson and Mori Rothman