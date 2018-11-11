WATCH: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Reunite to Officially Confirm ‘Bad Boys 3’

bcnn1.com

It was reported earlier in the year that the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise was scheduled to begin filming next year. However, the chatter came to somewhat of a halt when Will Smith shared that he was waiting on his co-star Martin Lawrence‘s agreement to sign on for the film.

Now, with some time passing since the initial rumor, it has officially been confirmed from Lawrence’s mouth that the film is definitely coming.

Taking to Instagram on Halloween, Lawrence shared a photo of himself alongside Smith. He captioned the pic, “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback.”

Smith also took to Instagram to share his excitement, with Lawrence, for the new era:

According to Esquire, the film, which has been heavily anticipated for 15 years now, has gone through a slew of directors, with Michael Bay helming the first two movies. Now, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct the forthcoming installment.

The site also offered a juicy plot for the film, highlighting that it “will see Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett working as a private eye after a falling out with Smith’s Mike Lowery, who is going through a midlife crisis as a bachelor who finally wants to mature, all while dealing with a new, young and cocky partner who is loyal to Lowery but that loyalty is not reciprocated.”

The synopsis ends stressing that the two main stars “must work together once again to bring him down.” The third installment of the franchise, titled Bad Boys for Life, is slated to — hopefully — premiere in theaters on January 17, 2020.

