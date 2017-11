bcnn1.com

Juanita Bynum recently shared a powerful and personal testimony at New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens, New York on how the Lord is bringing her through some serious health challenges with fibroid tumors, an issue that afflicts many black women in particular. See below (clip also includes Pastor Saroya Byrd McKinney):

SOURCE: New Greater Bethel Ministries / Dr. Juanita Bynum Ministry