WATCH: Former “Cosby Show” Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Explains her Support of Bill Cosby As he Thanks her For Joining him In Court

Former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam lent her support to Bill Cosby in court on Monday because “it’s what you do.”

The actress, who played Cosby’s daughter, Rudy, on the hit TV show from 1984 to 1992, said that it wasn’t her responsibility to determine whether or not the comedian is guilty, but noted that the allegations made against him don’t jibe with the person she knows.

Calling the entire situation “heartbreaking,” Knight Pulliam did say she would accept the jury’s verdict.

Cosby has been charged with sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

“The man that I’ve known as a child was funny and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice,” she told ABC News. “I can only go based on who I’ve experienced, and at the end of the day, it’s the court’s job to find the truth of the matter.”

Cosby, 79, has been charged with felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a decade-old claim from accuser Andrea Constand. According to court documents, Constand alleged in 2005 that the comedian drugged and molested her while they were at his home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. Cosby has said that he gave Benadryl to Constand and that their sexual encounter was consensual.

The comedian tweeted a note of gratitude to Knight Pulliam, 38, as well as a photo of them together. On Monday morning, they arrived at the courthouse arm-in-arm.

“Thank you to Cliff and Claire’s 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus #TheCosbyShow #KeshiaKnightPulliam,” he wrote. “#TheCosbyShow #KeishaKnightPulliam #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.”

SOURCE: ABC News – Lesley Messer