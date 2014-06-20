Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, and Stephen Curry Sign On as Executive Producers of Charleston Church Shooting Documentary ‘Emanual’

bcnn1.com

Viola Davis and Stephen Curry have signed on as executive producers of “Emanuel,” a documentary about the 2015 mass murder of black churchgoers by a white supremacist.

Unanimous Media, the production company of NBA superstar Curry, and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions join as executive producers of the film alongside Dane Smith, David Segel and Tina Segel.

“Emanuel” documents the events of June 17, 2015, when 21-year-old Dylann Roof walked into a Bible-study group at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., and shot and killed nine African-Americans during their closing prayer.

Directed by Brian Ivie (“The Drop Box”), the documentary is produced by John Shepherd, Mike Wildt and Dimas Salaberrios. “Emanuel” was made in direct partnership with the city of Charleston and all 10 affected families, featuring interviews with survivors and family members. Producers describe the film as “a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, and the healing power of forgiveness.”

The “Emanuel” team is looking for a distribution partner for the film, which is a big reason Davis and Curry came on board. CAA is handling worldwide sales for the project.

The 75-minute film premiered at Geena Davis’ 2018 Bentonville Film Festival in May, where it won the jury prize award for documentary, and screened at the Heartland International Film Festival in October, where it was the audience-award winner. It will screen at the DOC NYC festival, which runs Nov. 14-15.

Click here to read more.

SOURCE: Variety, Todd Spangler

ROBERT TRACHTENBERG/TRUNKARCHIVE.COM