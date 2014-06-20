Tyler Perry to be leaving Oprah’s OWN Network

joy105.com

Tyler Perry will be taking his talents to BET and other Viacom networks. Although he has already inked the deal, he won’t be able to do much just yet as he has to complete his contract with OWN which ends in 2019.

According to The Grio, Tyler has signed on to produce 90 episodes annually of original drama and comedy series for Viacom in a deal that is set to run through the year 2024.

Richard Greenfield, a media analyst with BTIG Research says that for too many years, “Viacom had underinvested, let their networks lose the edges they’ve had historically and let upstarts like OWN cut into their market share.”

The network is excited to welcome Tyler to their family, and have no doubts that Tyler will deliver endless wins!

`Robert Bakish, Viacom’s chief executive said in a statement:

“Tyler is a prolific creative force, and I’m excited that this collaboration will bring his signature humor and powerful storytelling to Viacom’s audiences while further cementing BET’s position as the leading home for bold, relevant African-American programming and scripted content.”

Source: The Shade Room