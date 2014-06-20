Tyler Perry Reveals He Got Former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s Approval to Play Him in ‘Vice’

blackchristiannews.com

Photo credit: (Getty/AP)

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell gave Tyler Perry his stamp of approval to play him in “Vice.”

Perry revealed to PeopleTV on Sunday that he called Powell before he took on the role as the former secretary of state in the 2018 movie, which was nominated for eight Oscars — including best picture.

“I called him and asked if it was OK,” Perry said on the Oscars red carpet.

Perry said his favorite performance of the year was by his “Vice” co-star Christian Bale, who underwent a physical transformation to take on the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I know this is going to sound very self-serving, but ‘Vice,’” Perry told People about his favorite performance. “Looking at Christian Bale and [director] Adam McKay.”

“Vice” won the Oscar for best makeup on Sunday.

Perry took the stage Sunday night at the Oscars to present the award for best cinematography. Before reading out the winner, Perry called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for initially wanting to present several awards during the commercial break. The plan was eventually nixed after the backlash.

“It is a true honor for me to present this next award live on camera, not during the commercial break — thank you, Academy,” Perry said on stage.

SOURCE: Fox News – Katherine Lam