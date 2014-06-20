Tyler Perry praises God for father after fire

joy105.com

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry took to social media Wednesday to share a Bible verse after his father escaped a house fire that destroyed his parents’ dream home.

Local news station WAFB-TV reported Monday that Sheriff Nat Williams said Perry’s father, Emmitt Perry, was home at the time of the fire in St. Helena Parish located in Greensburg, Louisiana.

“According to Williams, a few different fire departments responded to the blaze. He added crews let the fire burn itself out because there was nothing more they could do,” WAFB-TV reported.

On Facebook, Perry shared in detail what the house meant to him and his family. He started the post by citing Exodus 20:12: “Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.

He then went on to talk about the sentimental value behind the house that was lost.

“The house that my family lost in Louisiana was my mother’s dream home. One of my greatest blessings is that she got to live in it for almost three years before she died in 2009. One of her final requests was that I take care of my daddy (her words) after she died. So in her honor, and in the spirit of her kindness and her faith as well as my own, I have been doing and will continue to do just that.

“The house was a total loss, but he got out alive. I’m grateful that my sister, who has had a tremendous amount of heartbreak over the past few months, was not there with him at the time. All of that to say, no amount of fire can burn away the memories I shared with my Mom there. God bless, and thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. We’re all fine.”

