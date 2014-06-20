Trump Will Be Keynote Speaker at Major Pro-life Group’s Event

christianheadlines.com

President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala on May 22.

Trump will talk about his administration’s pro-life efforts at the event, which will be held at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

“President Trump has diligently and successfully gone about fulfilling his promises to the pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him, and it has been a privilege to stand with him to defend the innocent unborn,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

“Unborn children, their mothers, and pro-life taxpayers could not have a stronger ally in the White House than President Trump, and we look forward to the many victories we can achieve together.”

White House Spokesman Raj Shah said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, will receive the group’s 2018 Distinguished Leader Award at the event. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, is also a guest speaker.

Some of Trump’s pro-life initiatives have included restoring the Mexico City Policy, which bars federal funding of abortion-providing entities overseas. He also called for the reversal of a policy that restricted states’ ability to defund Planned Parenthood.

He was also the first sitting president to deliver a speech at the annual pro-life rally March for Life in Washington, D.C. He spoke via satellite.

“You come from many backgrounds, many places, but you all come for one beautiful cause: to build a society where life is celebrated, protected, and cherished,” he said at the rally. “The March for Life is a movement born out of love. You love your families, you love your neighbors, you love our nation, and you love every child, born and unborn, because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God.”