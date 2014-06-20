Tramaine Hawkins Inducted Into GMA Hall Of Fame

The 68th Annual Gospel Music Association (GMA) Honors and Hall of Fame Ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee this past week and it was a great success again. Held at Lipscomb University, honors were bestowed upon some of Christian and Gospel musics best were honored.

Legendary CCM artist Don Moen, President and CEO of New Day Distributors Dottie Leonard Miller, southern gospel artist Janet Paschal and Grammy Award winning gospel singer Tramaine Hawkins were honored at the event that included tributes and memorable performances. Special guests included Jonathan McReynolds, Kelontae Gavin and Dr. Bobby Jones to name a few.