Tori Kelly’s ‘Never Alone’ Debuts on Gospel & Christian Charts

Tori Kelly‘s “Never Alone,” featuring Kirk Franklin, flies in at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Gospel Songs chart and No. 18 on Hot Christian Songs. (Both charts, dated Sept. 8, combine streaming, airplay and sales data.) Co-penned by Kelly and Franklin, the song is the first single from Kelly’s first faith-based set, Hiding Place, due Sept. 14.

“Alone” marks Kelly’s second Hot Gospel Songs appearance and second top 10. “Help Us to Love,” featuring the HamilTones, was the first track to preview her new album. It debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the April 14-dated chart (and re-enters at No. 15 this week for its first appearance since May).

For gospel music star Franklin, “Alone” marks his record-extending 13th Hot Gospel Songs top 10. Marvin Sapp is second with 11.

“Alone” arrives at No. 1 on Gospel Digital Song Sales with 2,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 30, according to Nielsen Music. Kelly claims her first No. 1 and second top 10 on the chart, after “Help” opened and peaked at No. 2. Franklin notches his fifth No. 1 and third chart-topping start.

On Gospel Streaming Songs, “Alone” starts at No. 3, as it corralled 1.1 million U.S. clicks. Kelly makes her first appearance on the chart, while Franklin earns his fourth top 10.

The No. 2 debut for “Alone” on Hot Gospel Songs marks the highest arrival since the chart dated June 2, when Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir’s version of “Stand By Me” entered atop the list, after Gibson performed her cover of the Ben E. King classic, originally a No. 4 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 1961, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.