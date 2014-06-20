Tina Campbell Announces 20-City Tour

The Belle Report

LA/NY September 7, 2017: Tina Campbell, the multiple award winning soloist, multi-Grammy® winning recording artist, author, WE tv original series star, and now web series star, who, with sister Erica is one-half of the iconic Gospel duo, Mary Mary, announces her upcoming “It’s Still Personal Tour,” kicking off in LA October 18th.. The tour runs up until just before Thanksgiving. A gathering of top Gospel stars have assembled for the tour, including Grammy® winner Erica Campbell, Grammy® nominated Gospel artist Jekalin Carr, Grammy® nominees The Walls, Inspirational a cappella group Resound, comedian/singer Jermaine Dolly, not newcomer Jor’dan Armstrong, spoken word poets Ezekial Azonwu, David Bowden and Matthew Strange and host Thomasina “Goo Goo” Atkins.

Fans will be treated to a free, live viewing of Tina and husband Teddy’s hit web series, “10 Minutes with Tina and Teddy” followed by audience Q&A on Saturdays in each tour market, as stand-alone shows, taped for future web postings.

Currently available as a pre-order, Tina’s upcoming solo release, It’s Still Personal, will be out on Friday, September 29th. All fans pre-ordering the new album will automatically receive a download of first single “Too Hard Not To.”

The singer unveiled a video for “Too Hard Not To” in an exclusive premiere Friday, August 11th, on Essence.com. Sitting at the top of the home page of the popular web site, Tina’s gorgeous video fully enhances the song’s lyrics, a message that Tina has lived by and has shared with fans since overcoming a near devastating marital crisis a few years ago.

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/kUQSSehepBM

The original song is the lead single from It’s Still Personal, a re-working of Tina’s 2016 NAACP Image Award-winning solo debut It’s Personal.

The creation and recording of It’s Still Personal will be highlighted throughout the upcoming sixth season of Tina’s original hit WE tv show, “Mary Mary.” The final season of the NAACP Nominated series premieres September 28th, 9PM ET/PT