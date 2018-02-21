The Reverend Billy Graham, 99, Dies at his Home

The Belle Report

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known for ministering to millions in filled stadium events and was a counselor to presidents, transitioned from this life on Wednesday morning, February 21, 2018. He was 99 years old.

During his later years he dealt with a number of illnesses including prostate cancer, hydrocephalus and symptoms of Parkinson disease.

Rev. Graham shared his powerful message of conviction through his commanding stage presence, radio shows and advanced technology. However during his later years he stepped away from endorsing candidates and volatile political issues.

During a 2005 interview at his home, he once said, “If I get on these other subjects, it divides the audience on an issue that is not the issue I’m promoting.”

Rev. Graham has written more than 30 books and was among the first to use advanced technology for religious gains. His sermons have been translated into 48 languages and transmitted to 185 countries by satellite.

He reached people from around work and now his voice is silenced and condolences are pouring in.

“Billy was a great man that I admired, loved to watch when I had the chance, and always enjoyed talking the Bible with him. I thought a lot of him and the works he’s done. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family today.” – Jerry Lee Lewis

“Billy Graham’s words of wisdom were music to the souls of the sinner, and the saved, alike. It was my great honor to be called upon to perform at Billy Graham’s Crusades. He was a true disciple, a dear gentleman, and a father-like figure to me… and millions. His impact—immeasurable. His passing—a celebration of a life well lived for God and for mankind. My prayers and gratitude go out to the Graham family—he will be missed, until we meet again.” – Randy Travis

“He stood against segregation and along with Dr King. Married for over 60 years, character, integrity and passion for ALL people. If only I could be a shadow of this man…what a loss the world feels today. Rest well sit. —-Kirk Franklin

May we all move forward in keeping the Word of God alive without compromise and represent the kingdom the best we know how.

*On a personal note, the Rev. Billy Graham shared he same birthday with Sheilah Belle “The Belle, November 7th.

May we keep the family and friends of the Rev. Billy Graham in our prayers.