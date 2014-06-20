The Power of Redemption in Beautifully Broken Movie debuts in theaters nationwide on August 24th

(Black PR Wire) All of us experience hardships in life that can cause us to travel down some fairly dark roads. BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN powerfully illustrates our authentic emotional experience, and more importantly, highlights how God can work redemptively in our lives to bend and shape our circumstances, transforming something bad into something good.

One of the most powerful stories in BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN, and in the true story of the Hartley Family, was the relationship that developed between their daughter, Andrea, and a young Rwandan girl, Umuhoza, who Andrea sponsored through Compassion’s ministry. God used the relationship between these two girls, living worlds apart, to begin the healing process and the story of redemption, not only in Andrea and Umuhoza’s lives, but in the lives of their entire families.

Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 6,700 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 1.8 million babies, children and young adults.