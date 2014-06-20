The Orchard Billboard Top 10 Label Partner’s With Artist 3X Grammy Nominee Jekalyn Carr “I See Miracles” Music Video Generates Upwards of 100K Views In 5 Days

The Belle Report

Nashville-based label services company, United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) in partnership with Sony Music/The Orchard introduces UAMG’s associated client and Billboard Top 10 independent record label Lunjeal Music Group’s flagship artist, 7-time Billboard #1 artist, and multiple GRAMMY and Billboard Music Award nominated artist Jekalyn Carr’s “I See Miracles” concept music video.

Filmed in HD and shot on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, The 22-year-old chart-topper, GMA Dove Award winner and four-time Stellar Award winning independent artist- songwriter released her first-ever concept video last week on her official YouTube channel and has generated upwards of 100K views in less than a week.

The track is produced and written with her father, manager and three-time GRAMMY® Award nominated musician Allen Carr. To-date, the father/daughter duo has produced three Billboard #1 Gospel songs within the last three years – 2016’s ”You’re Bigger” (#1 Gospel Airplay, #1 Digital Download), 2018’s “You Will Win” (#1 Gospel Airplay, #1 Digital Download) and 2019’s “It’s Yours” (#1 Gospel Airplay) and two Billboard #1 independent albums, 2016’s The Life Project and 2018’s One Nation Under God.

“I See Miracles” is available for digital download on all digital retailers by clicking here . With over 1 million inspired fans follow and connect with Jekalyn Carr by on her social platforms on Instagram: @JekalynCarr

Photo courtesy of jekalyncarr.com