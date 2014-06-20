The Dr. Oz Show Introduces ‘Faithful Fridays’ Featuring DeVon Franklin

theBelleReport.com

NEW YORK – January 23, 2017 – Focused on the balance of “body, mind and spirit,” renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and award-winning media personality Dr. Oz launches Faithful Fridays, a new weekly segment through February on his hit TV show, featuring New York Times best-selling author, Hollywood producer and preacher DeVon Franklin.

“In Faithful Fridays, we’ll explore the important role that faith and spirituality can play in our overall well-being,” Dr. Oz said. “DeVon frequently joins us for popular and informative looks at spiritual and personal development. This February, I’m thrilled he’ll help us with Faithful Fridays on The Dr. Oz Show.”

“As people of faith, belief is an integral part of who we are,” Franklin said. “With Faithful Fridays, we’ll talk about all the ways faith contributes to living our best life possible.”

Dr. Oz will launch Faithful Fridays in February as part of a 30 Days of Blessed Living initiative.

“Faith and spirituality don’t just live in a Sunday-sized compartment, or even weeklong just within the walls of a church building,” Dr. Oz said. “It’s a thread through every aspect of life that makes life better—whether someone attends church or not.”

From serving as the health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Mehmet Oz vaulted to international acclaim with The Dr. Oz Show. Seen around the world by millions daily, Dr. Oz helps viewers balance their lives physically, mentally and spiritually. Still performing 100 cardiac surgeries each year, Dr. Oz is a professor of surgery at Columbia University and directs the Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Oprah Winfrey calls DeVon Franklin “a bonafide dynamo . . . a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times.” As an award-winning Hollywood producer, best-selling author, renowned preacher and motivational speaker, DeVon is a multihyphenate fast becoming force in media. His commitment to lift the masses through entertainment has made him a leading authority on faith, spiritual wellness and personal development. Beliefnet named him one of the “Most Influential Christians Under 40.” DeVon recently produced the hit film MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and wrote the No. 2 New York Times best-selling self-help book, The Wait, with his wife, actress Meagan Good.