The BMI Trailblazer Awards air this Sunday on TV One (check out behind the scene pictures)

PHOTOS FROM 2017 BMI TRAILBLAZERS OF GOSPEL MUSIC HONORS
(Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI/Marcus Ingram for TV One) 


Yolanda Adams performing at 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


112 and Travis Greene performing at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Musician Johnathan McReynolds at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” Star, Gary With Da Tea at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


Marvin Sapp and his family at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Donald Lawrence,  BMI Vice President, Writer/Publisher Relations Catherine Brewton, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp and
BMI President and CEO, Mike O’Neill at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


Musician Tasha Cobbs at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Recording Artist Bryon Cage at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


BMI Vice President, Writer/Publisher Relations Catherine Brewton
at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


(From Left to Right) Marvin Sapp, Kirk Franklin and Israel Houghton at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


Isaac Carree on-stage at the  2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


Singer Anita Wilson at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Musician LeAndria Johnson and Television Personality Marlo Hampton at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Singer-Songwriter and Television Personality Adrienne Bailon and Singer-Songwriter Israel Houghton  on-stage at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 


Dorinda Clark Cole performing at the 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors 

Watch the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors, Sunday, January 29th
