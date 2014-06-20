The Battle

Team KHVN is at war . . . why are we battling? Well, it is definitely for a good cause.

For the entire month of November, we are collecting canned goods to benefit the

Dayspring Family Church Pantry. Our goal is to help as many families at

possible during the Christmas Season, but we need your help. Please donate canned

goods . . . but you have to choose a team to give the donation.

Who will win? Will it be

Team Genesis – led by Carmina Barnett

or

Team Revelation – led by Jermaine Simpson

Drop off your canned good donations at the KHVN Studios,

5787 S. Hampton Road, Dallas, TX 75232

May the best team win!!!!!

Meet our teams

