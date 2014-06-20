The Battle

Team KHVN is at war . . . why are we battling? Well, it is definitely for a good cause.
For the entire month of November, we are collecting canned goods to benefit the
Dayspring Family Church Pantry. Our goal is to help as many families at
possible during the Christmas Season, but we need your help. Please donate canned
goods . . . but you have to choose a team to give the donation.
Who will win? Will it be
Team Genesis – led by Carmina Barnett
or
Team Revelation – led by Jermaine Simpson
Drop off your canned good donations at the KHVN Studios,
5787 S. Hampton Road, Dallas, TX 75232
May the best team win!!!!!
Meet our teams