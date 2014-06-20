Tasha Cobbs Leonard goes Platinum with ‘Break Every Chain’

worshippersgh.com

Congratulations to Award-winning gospel artiste Tasha Cobbs for breaking another boundary as she goes ‘Platinum’ with her hit song ‘Break Every Chain’

‘Break Every Chain’ can basically be considered as the spirit-filled anthem that introduced her to global ministry and has been certified platinum (1,000,000 sales) with streaming of 843 million and counting.

This week, she was awarded the plaque at the Full Gospel Baptist 26th International Conference being held in Nashville, Tennessee by representatives from her record company, Motown Records.

Watch the presentation below;

Photo Credit: tashacobbs.org