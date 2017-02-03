Tamela Mann Receives 9 Stellar Award Nominations

theBelleReport.com

DALLAS, TEXAS (Jan. 24, 2017) – Platinum Recording Artist Tamela Mann received nine nominations for the upcoming 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The powerhouse vocalist is nominated for Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of theYear, CD and Traditional CD of the Year, Producer of the Year, Song of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of theYear and Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year. Tamela’s album, One Way, is nominated for Recorded Music Packaging of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Stellar Awards,” said Tamela. “To God be the glory and I hope this music encourages others when they hear it as much as it does me when I sing it. I’m truly thankful everyday for being able to share theGospel.”

The epic night in Gospel music will be held once again at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The telecast will premiere on TV One Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET with encores at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. In addition, the Stellar Awards will air in national broadcast syndication on 170 stations in over 150 markets around the country from April 14 – May 7, 2017.

Tamela will be co-hosting the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in Houston, TX on February 3, 2017 with her husband, comedian David Mann. The event, taped live by BET, will take place at Lakewood Church. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

One Way marks Tamela’s fourth solo studio album and is executively produced by Tamela, her husband and business partner, actor David Mann and son David Mann Jr. One Way is produced by the acclaimed Myron Butler and David Mann. The album’s all-star guest producer credits, in addition to Franklin, include Eric Dawkins, King Logan, Shaun Martin and Timbaland. “God Provides,” written and produced by Kirk Franklin, is the sophomore single from Tamela’s Billboard multi-week chart-topping No. 1 album One Way, and held the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Gospel Radio chart multiple weeks.