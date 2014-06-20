Steph Curry Joins Forces With Sony Pictures Entertainment

Source: Provided by PR

Source: Gregg DeGuire

Steph Curry is reportedly the latest basketball star to get into the film and TV industry. If being in the current NBA playoffs wasn’t enough, The Golden State sharpshooter is set to join forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment on a multi-year development deal.

Curry’s new production company, Unanimous Media, a nod to his unanimous MVP win in 2016, will produce content that will touch on electronics, gaming and virtual reality. Additionally, the production house will focus on providing faith and family-friendly content as well.