Southern Bible Institute Choir Fest

Join us for this celebratory event honoring the 90th Anniversary of Southern Bible Institute.

We are seeking choirs from across the D/FW Metroplex to participate,

all with the hopes of winning the grand prize. The grand finale showcase will be

May 5, 2017 at Concord Church, Dallas, TX.

Winning Prizes:

1st Place: $750, also includes a local TV appearance, open for KHVN’s Homegrown Honors (July 2017),

and an appearance at KHVN’s Night of Gospel at the State Fair of Texas

2nd Place: $500, a local TV appearance

3rd Place: $250

Submissions:

To enter, upload a video of your choir below. Video must be 5 minutes or less. Videos will

be reviewed by the Choir Fest board and you will be notified if you have made the Top 9.

Submission deadline is April 18th, Midnight CST.

Choir Criteria:

1. Choir must be an adult choir (ages 18+)

3. Choir must consist of 15+ members

If your choir is selected to advance the Final Round, an official registration fee of $50.