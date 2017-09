Some of our favorites in Gospel are featured on the Greenleaf Season 2 Soundtrack

RCA INSPIRATION AND LIONSGATE TO RELEASE

GREENLEAF SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2

ON SEPTEMBER 8TH

SOUNDTRACK AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW

NASHVILLE, TN – RCA INSPIRATION AND LIONSGATE, A GLOBAL CONTENT LEADER, ANNOUNCED THE GREENLEAF SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2 WILL BE RELEASED ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 WITH PRE-ORDER SALES AVAILABLE TODAY.

THE SOUNDTRACK FEATURES MUSIC FROM SEASON 2 OF THE ACCLAIMED OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK ORIGINAL SERIES, GREENLEAF, WHICH STARSKEITH DAVID, LYNN WHITFIELD AND MERLEDANDRIDGE.

GREENLEAF SOUNDTRACK: VOLUME 2 FEATURES BOTH EMERGING AND ICONIC ARTISTS PERFORMING ORIGINAL SONGS SUCH AS “WON’T HE DO IT” (KORYN HAWTHORNE),“SHINE THE LIGHT” (CAST MEMBER DEBORAH JOY WINANS) AND “RISE UP” (ROSHON FEGAN) AND PREVIOUSLY RELEASED MUSIC INCLUDING, “1, 2, 3 VICTORY” (KIRK FRANKLIN), “HEAVEN” (MARY MARY) AND “BETTER DAYS” (LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON). THE SOUNDTRACK ALSO INCLUDES A REMIX TO “THE ROOT,” THE SHOW’S TITLE THEME, PERFORMED BY THE LEGENDARY MAVIS STAPLES.

THE FULL LIST OF TRACKS IS AS FOLLOWS:

1. KAYCE GROGAN-WALLACE – “THE JUDGEMENT”

2. JEKALYN CARR – “HOLD ME CLOSE”

3. KIRK FRANKLIN – “123 VICTORY”

4. ROSHON FEGAN – “WELL DONE”

5. DEBORAH JOY WINANS AND SEAN DOMINIC – “BEEN SAVED”

6. MARY MARY – “HEAVEN”

7. DEBORAH JOY WINANS – “SHINE THE LIGHT”

8. ROSHON FEGAN – “RISE UP”

9. KORYN HAWTHORNE (FEAT. ROSHON FEGAN) – “WON’T HE DO IT”

10. JOSHUA NELSON AND ASIA’H EPPERSON – “HOW I GOT OVER”

11. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON – “BETTER DAYS”

12. MAVIS STAPLES – “THE ROOT – MAIN TITLE (REMIX)”

CURRENTLY IN ITS SECOND SEASON, GREENLEAF WILL RETURN TO OWN WITH A TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 15TH AT 10 PM ET / PT AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16TH AT 10 PM ET / PT AND WILL AIR REGULARLY ON WEDNESDAYS AT 10 PM ET / PT.

IN ADDITION, THE SERIES WAS RECENTLY RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON ON OWN. THE DRAMATIC SERIES IS PRODUCED FOR OWN BY LIONSGATE IN ASSOCIATION WITH HARPO FILMS AND PINE CITY. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS ARE OPRAH WINFREY (“SELMA”), CRAIG WRIGHT (“LOST,” “SIX FEET UNDER”) AND CLEMENT VIRGO (“THE BOOK OF NEGROES”).