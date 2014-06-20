Singer, Songwriter Anthony Evans Jr., Goes To Unexpected Places In New Memoir Out Now

The Belle Report

Sharing his life in the new book, “Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God, Faith and Finding Your Voice,” singer, songwriter Anthony Evans Jr. gives an honest, riveting narrative that chronicles his life from Dallas to Hollywood. In addition to Anthony’s book “Unexpected Places,” he simultaneously released a new single. A cover of the popular worship song “Reckless Love” done in a soulful, compelling style Anthony is known for.

An impressive debut, Evans moving memoir shares his successes and struggles as he finds his way as a top Christian/Worship artist to the halls of Hollywood. The unique story retells Evans’ search for purpose and identity. Anthony reveals in “Unexpected Places” how he embraced the incredible beauty of his unique voice and invited readers on their journey to do the same.

“I want the reader to understand that God does not necessarily take us directly from point A to point B. In today’s culture we often want immediate gratification, and if we are not getting somewhere in a straight line, it can be very frustrating. I want to encourage the reader to enjoy the zigzags of the journey … Each zig and each zag represents growth, progression and learning trust … God is in every corner, and in every unexpected place,” said Evans.

Evans’ is the son of well-known pastor Tony Evans, and brother of the renowned author, Priscilla Shirer. He is a veteran Gospel, Christian music recording artist and dynamic worship leader with eight albums under his belt. The lush vocalist came to national prominence during a groundbreaking run as a finalist on the Emmy-Award winning NBC series “The Voice.” Sharing the stage with Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel, Jane Krakowski, Taye Diggs, and Rebel Wilson, Anthony starred as the ‘Beast’ in the acclaimed production of “Beauty and the Beast,” at the famed Hollywood Bowl this Summer.